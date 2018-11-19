Giant Opens New Willow Valley Store, Makes Large Donation

As Giant Food Stores officially cut the ribbon on its newest Lancaster, Pennsylvania-area store on Friday, Nov. 16, the company made a $50,000 donation to the Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County’s largest day of giving. Nearly 500 local organizations supporting causes like education, health, children and families, the environment and more will benefit from the day’s gifts.

Hosted by the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the 2017 Extraordinary Give generated $8.6 million in just 24 hours. Giant joined leading event sponsors Rodgers & Associates, High Foundation, and Steinman Foundation/LNP Media Group, in creating the largest Stretch Pool to date of nearly $600,000 that will go directly to participating organizations.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new Willow Valley Square store by recognizing the good work of more than 500 local nonprofit organizations with a ‘Giant’ give today,” said Todd Kinter, Willow Valley Square Giant store manager. “Giant understands the vital work being done by these organizations all year long, and we are proud to contribute to the Extraordinary Give while helping to make Lancaster County a better place to work and live.”

“The Extraordinary Give is a day when individuals and businesses come together to celebrate and support important causes across our community. Generous, community-building sponsors like Giant, partner with us to create the Stretch Pool and prizes that bring the excitement to the day. Their gift stretches every dollar, benefits every participating organization, and inspires giving across our entire region,” added Tracy Cutler, EVP of the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Now open 6 a.m.-midnight seven days a week, the Willow Valley Square Giant, located at 106 Willow Valley Square, features fresh products from local farms and suppliers in an easier to shop layout. The new store includes an expanded market fresh produce department with more than 350 fresh produce items coupled with Giant’s signature full-service deli, meat and seafood, bakery and floral departments. The Willow Valley Square Giant also offers an in-store café with an expanded selection of both prepared and hot foods, made-to-order sandwiches, and sushi.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, on Nov. 15 Giant made $1,000 donations to these organizations: A Week Away Foundation, Brighter Day Foundation, Grace Church at Willow Valley, Lampeter-Strasburg School District, Lancaster General, Penn Manor School District, Rotary Club of Lancaster–South, Water Street Mission, West Lampeter Township Police Department and Willow Street Fire Company.

Serving millions of customers each week at 172 locations inPennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, Giant is celebrating its 95th anniversary and still calls Carlisle, Pennsylvania, its hometown.

Giant Food Stores offer home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Giant, a division of Ahold Delhaize USA, has nearly 30,000 associates.

