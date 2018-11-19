Kind Healthy Snacks Introduces Low-Calorie Miniature Bars

Kind Healthy Snacks now offers miniature bars. Kind Minis contain 100 calories or less and are intended to “fill a need for people seeking on-the-go snacks that not only taste good but also offer balanced nutrition.”

“For years, 100-calorie snacks have enjoyed a health halo due to their smaller pack sizes and lower calorie count, but in reality they provide little nutritional value,” says Daniel Lubetzky, Kind founder and CEO. “With Kind Minis, we aim to turn the industry’s approach to small-portion, single-serve snacks upside down. In so doing, we hope to shift the conversation so that it focuses less on quantity of calories and more on quality of ingredients.”

When compared to lower-calorie snacks on the market—from cookies and crackers to salty snacks—the bar has more nutrient-dense ingredients and provides positive nutrients, like protein and fiber, while containing less refined carbohydrates, says the company. Like all Kind snacks, the minis have a nutrient-dense first ingredient. Three bars lead with almonds, two lead with peanuts and one leads with cashews. Select bars also contain fruits such as cranberries and cherries. Flavors include bestsellers such as Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Caramel Almond & Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew, Salted Caramel & Dark Chocolate Nut, and Dark Chocolate Almond & Coconut.

“Many leading miniature snacks are just smaller versions of their nutrient-deficient, full-size counterparts. We opted to create a snack with a minimally processed, nutrient-dense first ingredient like nuts versus enriched flour or refined sugar,” says Stephanie Perruzza, a registered dietitian and Kind health and wellness expert.

“It is not surprising that the food industry has leaned on flours, sugars and corn as first ingredients because they are so cheap. For example, corn flour costs $0.23/pound, unbleached enriched flour costs $0.25/pound, and refined sugar costs $0.37/pound. In comparison, almonds cost roughly $2.85/pound and cashews cost $4.25/pound,” explains Lubetzky. “The choice to use low-cost, highly processed ingredients comes at a significant cost to consumers’ health, and can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. People are increasingly seeking options that are nutritious and delicious. We’re excited to bring our nutrition credentials and desirable flavor combinations to an uninspired category and redefine it in a way that meets consumers’ needs.”

Kind was founded 2004 and began as a line of fruit and nut bars. Today, Kind offers more than 70 snacks featuring ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit. All the company’s snacks are gluten free, do not contain genetically engineered ingredients and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

