NEFF Food Caravan Yields Food For 65 Food Pantries For Thanksgiving

The New England Food Foundation (NEFF) reported Nov. 19 that its Annual Food Caravan food distribution, which took place Nov. 17, was “phenomenal.”

For the past several years, the group has gathered on the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the Greater Boston Food Bank with more than 30 volunteers to distribute perishable and nonperishable food to those in need, “thanks to the donors, volunteers and supporters of this incredible organization,” NEFF says.

This year, 65 food pantries received pallets of food, and Paul Wahlberg, chef and part of the famous Walhlberg family of actors and restaurant owners (Wahlburgers), was on site to assist with the distribution.

According to NEFF, the need in 2018 is at an all-time high as local food pantries are serving more families than ever before.

For those who may want to participate in 2019, the organization collects grocery, household and health items. The need is greatest for staple items such as juice, cereal, canned items, peanut butter, tuna, rice, baking mixes, sugar, granola bars, toothpaste, etc. Both national and store brands are welcome, as well as discontinued items, overstock, short-coded and excess product, NEFF says.

Ideally, the organization likes to have 90 cases of each item, but any quantity is welcome.

The food is donated to a variety of organizations from all over New England. Some are existing customers of the Greater Boston Food Bank, but many are local grassroots pantries that rely primarily on local donations, according to NEFF.

Product is delivered to the Greater Boston Food Bank, located at 70 South Bay Avenue in Boston.