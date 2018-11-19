HR & Benefits News is a monthly column by Chris Cooley, co-founder of MyHRConciergeand SMB Benefits Advisors.

According to the 2018 Global Study on Occupational Fraud and Abuse performed by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), occupational fraud schemes drain business owners around the world of billions of dollars in revenue each year. The ACFE Report to the Nations is released every two years and addresses the warning signs of fraud, the types of fraud most often committed, case examples showing areas where small businesses are susceptible to fraud, and the most effective ways business owners can combat fraud.

The true cost of fraud for independent grocers and other SMBs

Many people might assume that larger businesses suffer more from fraud schemes, but the research shows that businesses with fewer than 100 employees lost almost twice as much per fraud scheme as companies with 100 or more employees. In the 2,690 cases of fraud that were examined in the 2018 Report to the Nations, the median loss per fraud scheme for companies with 100 or more employees equaled $104,000, as opposed to a median loss of $200,000 reported for companies with 100 or less employees. This disproportionate loss is most often attributed to smaller businesses having fewer resources, less time to investigate employees’ actions and fewer internal controls. Weaknesses in internal control systems were responsible for nearly 50 percent of all frauds.

Ways to reduce your risk

Know the methods fraudsters use

The types of fraud cases that are examined in the ACFE Report to the Nations have remained principally consistent from year-to-year over the last decade. Most fraud schemes involve employees who misuse company resources or outright steal via the following methods:

Billing tampering

Inflated expense reimbursement

Check or payment manipulation or

Payroll fraud

Watch for signs of concealment, such as alteration or destruction of physical documents, and altered transactions in the accounting system.

Recognize behavioral red flags

Small business owners can watch for red flags that indicate there may be fraudulence occurring in their companies. These include employees living beyond their means, maintaining an unusually close association with vendors or customers, control issues regarding a willingness to share duties, and employee financial difficulties.

Implement anti-fraud control systems

Occupational fraud is being detected and combatted in various ways. Tips from employees are by far the most effective initial detection method. Internal and external tips account for more than 40 percent of all cases being discovered—more than twice the rate of any other detection method. Also, fraud losses were 50 percent smaller at organizations with tip hotlines than those without.

Fraud experts agree that it is important to include an anti-fraud policy in your employee handbook, defining occupational fraud and explaining the consequences if the code of business conduct and ethics is violated. Other effective methods include data monitoring and analysis, and surprise audits.

Once an act of fraud has occurred, the statistics on justice for victims are bleak. Over the last 10 years, the number of occupational fraud cases that have been prosecuted has declined by 16 percent, and the majority of the victims recovered nothing. The 2018 Report to the Nations showed that businesses that consistently implement anti-fraud controls detect fraudulent activity more quickly and significantly reduce the amount of loss they experience.

Chris Cooley is co-founder of MyHRConcierge and SMB Benefits Advisors. Grocers and other employers rely on him for HR compliance and administration, contesting SUI claims, ACA compliance, COBRACompli, employee handbooks, workforce management and benefits advisory solutions. Cooley’s companies specialize in helping small to mid-sized grocers throughout the U.S. Cooley can be reached at 855-538-6947, ext. 108 or at ccooley@myhrconcierge.com.

