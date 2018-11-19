Actress Haddish Teams With Lawry’s On Limited-Edition Seasoned Salt

Longtime Lawry’s fan Tiffany Haddish, an actor and comedian, has teamed up with the seasoning company to launch a limited-edition Lawry’s Seasoned Salt bottle. This is the first time in the company’s history that a celebrity will appear on the bottle, which also features Haddish’s family recipe for Joyful Greens.

The partnership quickly formed after the Lawry’s spotted Haddish adding seasoned salt to her signature recipe, Joyful Greens, on the “Ellen” show earlier this year.

“I brought over one of my favorite home-cooked dishes, Joyful Greens, to a party with some celebrity friends. I love to cook and have always used Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, especially in my greens. Everyone at the party loved it,” said Haddish. “After Lawry’s saw me prepare it on TV, they sent me a personalized bottle with my name, photo and the ‘She Ready!’ tagline!…Of course, I was excited to share, and everyone kept asking where to buy it.”

The limited-edition 16 oz. bottles now are available for purchase in limited quantities online via Amazon.com and Lawry’s.com. The product will be sold as a two-pack for $13.50.

Accompanying the launch of the limited-edition bottle, the websites will host a short series featuring Haddish inside the kitchen. Viewers can watch as she masters her holiday favorites like Joyful Greens and Cornish Hens. More videos will be published in December and January featuring Tiffany’s go-to recipes for “A Girls Night In” and “Ringing in the New Year.”



“We are thrilled to work with Tiffany Haddish for the first limited-edition Lawry’s Seasoned Salt. Her genuine love of the product and passion for cooking made the partnership a perfect match,” said Jill Pratt, VP of North America marketing excellence of McCormick & Co., maker of Lawry’s. “After seeing her fans’ reactions asking to buy the very same one-of-a kind gift Tiffany received—we knew we had to create something special.”

Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in television and film. Best known for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” she has earned critical praise and recognition including winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Today, she can be seen on the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.”, as well as in feature films like “Night School,” “The Oath” and “Nobody’s Fool.” Her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” made the New York Times best-seller list. In addition to acting, she continues to tour the country and perform her “She Ready” comedy tour to sold-out crowds.

Founded in 1938, Lawry’s has grown beyond its roots as a seasoned salt company by adding quick and easy seasonings, marinades and spices to its product portfolio.

