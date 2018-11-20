Frieda’s Announces The Promotion Of Alex Berkley To Sales Manager

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has promoted Alex Berkley to sales manager, responsible for the sales function of the specialty produce company.

The eldest daughter of Frieda’s CEO Karen Caplan, and the granddaughter of founder Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, Berkley joined the company in 2011 after graduating from George Mason University, making Frieda’s a three-generation family-business success story.

Berkley started in the Frieda’s marketing department before moving into the sales department in 2014 as an account manager, and was promoted to assistant sales manager in 2017. At age 24, she was the youngest produce professional to be accepted into the United Fresh Leadership Program Class. That same year, Berkley earned a certificate of Produce Executive Development from Cornell University’s Food Industry Management Program.

“Alex brings her deep knowledge of the produce industry and experience in both sales and marketing to this leadership position. She uniquely bridges the older and younger generations of produce, making her a perfect fit for the job. We can’t wait to see her impact,” said Karen Caplan, owner and CEO of Frieda’s.

In 2017, Berkley was named one of the “40 Under 40” by Produce Business Magazine for her success and leadership in the produce industry.

Berkley served as a member of the Produce Marketing Association’s Women’s Fresh Perspectives Advisory Committee and was co-chair from 2015 to 2017. She also served on the Board of Trustees of the Westerly School of Long Beach, a California K-8 non-denominational private school.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been in business since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.

Keep reading: