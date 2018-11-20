PEZ Candy Appoints Jordan Greenstein Marketing Director

PEZ Candy Inc. appointed Jordan Greenstein director of marketing, effective Nov. 12.

Greenstein is responsible for continuing to strengthen and evolve brand affinity, drive innovation and accelerate revenue growth overseeing marketing, licensing and product development functions.

“We are pleased to welcome Jordan to the PEZ Candy organization,” Christian Jegen, president and CEO, said. “Jordan brings a strong track record of driving significant growth for consumer products brands, including extensive brand building and leadership within trend-driven and impulse purchase categories. We look forward to the impact Jordan’s experience will have on the PEZ brand and driving its continued growth.”

Greenstein has more than 15 years of experience in licensing and consumer products. In his recent leadership roles with The Topps Co., he led consumer and trade marketing and product development in growing collectibles and games revenue for a portfolio of licensed brands with immensely passionate fans.

Previously, Greenstein held various brand marketing, licensing, product innovation, and communications leadership roles at Mattel, Reckitt Benckiser, Kraft Foods and The Hershey Co. Greenstein earned a BS in food marketing and a BA in business from Michigan State University and an MBA from the National University of Ireland.

“As a lifelong, passionate pop culture enthusiast and collectibles superfan, I am thrilled to join PEZ and its iconic brand which continues to deeply resonate with an exceptionally loyal, passionately active fan community,” Greenstein said. “I am honored to partner with best-in-class licensors and a high-performing PEZ team in building on their successes and further enriching the PEZ experience for fans while enticing new generations of fans. In concert with the PEZ team, I look forward to leading the PEZ brand to new heights, achieving the company’s growth objectives and unlocking future growth opportunities.”

Based in Orange, Connecticut, the company was founded in 1927. The candy was first marketed as a compressed peppermint candy in 1927 in Vienna, Austria. Today, the company sells and markets its products worldwide with locations in Orange, Connecticut and Traun, Austria. Between them, the two locations distribute approximately 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies per year. The products are available in more than 80 countries worldwide.

