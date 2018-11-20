United Fresh Names BrandStorm 2019 Advisory Committee

United Fresh Produce Association has named the 2019 BrandStorm Advisory Committee, or “Brand-bassadors.” These produce industry marketing leaders work to ensure the success of BrandStorm 2019, the association’s annual marketing event, taking place Feb. 20-22 at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, California.

Developed to engage all levels of marketers in the produce industry looking to disrupt their marketing mix with new and creative marketing solutions, BrandStorm is now in its fourth year.

“Our Brand-bassadors are instrumental in raising awareness of this innovative event within the produce marketing community,” said Mary Coppola, senior director of marketing and communications, United Fresh. “The guidance and insights they offer as we plan the event year-to-year are invaluable and will play a pivotal role in the successful execution of BrandStorm 2019.”

BrandStorm 2019 Brand-bassadors are:

• Mark Munger, VP, sales and marketing, 4Earth Farms

• Cindy A. Jewell, VP of marketing, California Giant Berry Farms

• CarrieAnn Arias, VP of marketing, Naturipe Farms, LLC

• Karen Caruso, market development manager, Zespri Kiwifruit

• Brian Denton, director of marketing and brand development, PRO*ACT LLC

• Julie DeWolf, director of retail marketing, Sunkist Growers, Inc.

• Meagan Edwards, account manager, Moxxy Marketing

• Lisa Hansen, director of sales and marketing, McDill Associates

• Elena Hernandez, marketing manager, Duda Farm Fresh Foods Inc.

• Hilary Long, marketing director, Frey Farms LLC

• Diana McClean, senior marketing director, Ocean Mist Farms

• Marc Oshima, chief marketing officer, AeroFarms

• Mac Riggan, drector of marketing, Chelan Fresh

• Kim St. George, director of sales and marketing, Private Brands, Mann Packing Company

• Lori Taylor, founder and owner, The Produce Moms

• Kori Tuggle, VP of marketing, Church Brothers Farms

BrandStorm 2019 kicks-off Wednesday, Feb. 20, with the annual BrandStorm Tour where a limited group of attendees will have the exclusive benefit of added programming as the senior executives of Sonoma Brands host the group at their winery, Viansa Sonoma.Wednesday will conclude with the official welcome reception at Hotel Nikko, where all BrandStorm attendees will first gather.

Thursday morning, the education programming will begin at Hotel Nikko with a CMO Panel during the Breakfast General Session. The following day and a half will consist of four more general sessions, attendee’s choice of concurrent workshops full of tactical concepts and case studies to draw from and X-Change discussions where attendees will gather for conversation around topics impacting their businesses. The event concludes on Friday afternoon.

To register for BrandStorm 2019, visit unitedfreshbrandstorm.org. The event is open to all United Fresh members for $695, with a non-member rate of $895. Participation in the BrandStorm Tour is an additional $95. For questions, contact Mary Coppola, senior director, marketing and communication, at mcoppola@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3425.

