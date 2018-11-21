Green Thumb Farms’ Potatoes Not Only For Chefs Anymore

This holiday season, home cooks will be able to purchase the premium potato that professional chefs in Maine have loved for years from Green Thumb Farms. Cold River Gold potatoes are now available to consumers at select retailers in New England.

“Our restaurant partners have told us again and again how delicious this potato is, whether mashed, fried, boiled or baked,” said Don Thibodeau, president and CEO of Green Thumb Farms. “It’s because of their feedback that we decided to present Cold River Gold to the public.”

Duckfat, in downtown Portland, Maine, uses the chef-size version of the Cold River Gold variety to make hand-cut Belgian Fries. Newcomer Noble BBQ uses it for the Scrappy Fries, a pile of twice-fried French fries, baked beans and butcher’s meat scraps. Figgy’s Takeout & Catering, in the West End neighborhood of Portland, uses Cold River Gold to make Buttermilk Mashed Maine Potatoes.

In addition to its versatility, Cold River Gold premium potatoes maintain texture, yellow-gold color and intense flavor when cooked. Because they take longer to grow, they keep longer than most other varieties.

Green Thumb Farms is a 2,200-acre farm in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley in Fryeburg, Maine. A third-generation family business, the has been farming in Western Maine since 1965. The region offers the perfect growing conditions for Cold River Gold potatoes. Pure, mineral-rich water from the Cold River Valley feeds the plants, while a static water table keeps them steadily hydrated with the water they need. The Mount Washington Valley holds heat like a pocket, which creates a warmer micro-climate that extends the growing period. Plus, sandy soil with no rocks means less bruising for the potatoes.

