Fort Lauderdale will be home to the sixth announced location for Publix’s new-format GreenWise Market. This is the second site in South Florida. The store will be located on the southwest corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast Second Street. The opening date has not been determined.

“South Florida is such a large, diverse area and we believe our customers in the Fort Lauderdale community will appreciate the environment and curated products at GreenWise Market,” said Publix SVP of Retail Operations Kevin Murphy. “We’re excited to continue growing this new concept in our market area.”

GreenWise Market is a specialty, natural and organic store where customers can find everything from products that support their healthful lifestyle to treats for their inner foodie. A variety of house-prepared meals and grab-and-go foods are made with antibiotic-free meats, organic cheeses and vegan options. In addition to a beverage bar featuring kombucha, locally-roasted coffee, wine, local beer and smoothies, the store offers local and unique products, body care and bulk items.

The company’s first GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee, Florida, in October. The other announced locations are Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Lakeland, Florida; Boca Raton, Florida; and Marietta, Georgia. The Mount Pleasant, Lakeland and Boca Raton stores are expected to open in 2019. The company continues to look for additional GreenWise Market locations throughout its operating area.

Customers may sign up for GreenWise Market REWARDS to receive personalized offers and digital coupons. Rewards are currently only redeemable at the Tallahassee GreenWise Market. Other locations will accept the rewards as they open.

GreenWise Market is a banner owned and operated by Publix Super Markets Inc., a privately-owned Fortune 100 company with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores throughout seven states in the Southeast.

