Hood Sour Cream Now Available In A Squeeze Bottle

Hood, the leading dairy brand in New England, has expanded its sour cream portfolio to include a new, easy-to-use squeeze bottle. Available now, the new sour cream squeeze bottle delivers the sour cream in a convenient, flexible format that transforms recipes without the mess.

The sour cream is made with real milk and cream from farmers who pledge not to use artificial growth hormones (rBST). It offers high-quality taste from high-quality ingredients.

“Whether it’s a holiday or every day, consumers rely on Hood Sour Cream to enhance their family meals,” says Sarah Barow, director of communications. “We’re proud to introduce the new squeeze bottle to allow consumers to easily add the delicious taste of Hood Sour Cream to their favorite dishes, while making clean-up easier than ever.”

The 12-oz. squeeze bottle joins the existing sour cream lineup of eight-, 16-, and 24-oz. tub containers. The new squeeze bottle is available now in the dairy aisle at grocery stores across New England.

Founded in 1846, the company is one of the largest and most trusted food and beverage manufacturers in the U.S. For more than 170 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Simply Smart Milk, Heluva Good!, Lactaid, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze, Hershey’s Milk & Milkshakes and more.

