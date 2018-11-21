Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Fair For New Lynnwood Store

Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, will soon finish construction on a new location in Lynnwood, Washington. The new store will be the second Sprouts in Washington to help meet the growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 19630 Highway 99 and will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.

The new Lynnwood Sprouts is bringing approximately 140 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ “Healthy Living for Less” approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store. Sprouts will host a hiring fair with open interviews for potential team members.

Sprouts Lynnwood Hiring Fair

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 20.

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton – 20610 44th Avenue West; Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Details: Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team about available positions.

Employment opportunities include: department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more), cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. Sprouts continues to accelerate investments in team members, including enhanced pay, benefits, leadership development and recognition. To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit about.sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Since opening its doors 16 years ago, Sprouts has built a reputation for offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices. Sprouts’ team members are trained to help customers select the right products for their healthy living journey. Guests can also enjoy more than 2,400 Sprouts Brand products, which meet strict ingredient standards while delivering exceptional taste and value. The healthy grocer has been a driving force for innovation in natural and organic foods since its inception, and has paved the way for numerous niche brands, many of which were first carried by Sprouts.

Lynnwood shoppers will discover an abundant selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and barrels of wholesome grains, nuts and sweets in an open store layout. Each store features an in-house butcher who prepares hand-crafted sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers will also enjoy a variety of fresh and prepared deli items ideal for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner, a wide selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine. The Vitamins and Body Care Department features more than 7,500 vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

