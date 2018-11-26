The Country Hen Launches Colorful Heirloom Eggs

The Country Hen, a Hubbardston, Massachusetts-based producer of organic eggs, has added Heirloom Eggs to its product line.

These eggs, with distinctive blue shells, are packed in 6-count clear packaging. They will be available in Donelan’s Supermarkets, Crosby’s Marketplace and Market Basket stores throughout Massachusetts beginning in January; SRP $3.99-$4.99.

The Country Hen’s state-of-the-art farm will continue to promote the highest humane standards, including sunlit, cage-free barns and outdoor porch access as well as organic, non-GMO feed milled at the farm. These hens also will be free range, with access to the outdoors.

“The blue shell color of Country Hen’s new Heirloom Eggs is a sign of the commitment to quality and natural farming that our farm has been exhibiting for 30 years,” says Brandy Gamoning, marketing manager for the Certified Humane egg producer. “We’re proud to offer our shoppers this new way to enjoy a brand they love and trust with same high quality and increased nutrients they have come to expect from The Country Hen.”

The Country Hen has been cage-free since 1988 when founder George Bass decided to produce only the healthiest eggs he could while treating each of his hens humanely. With all three omega-3s, The Country Hen eggs are the original organic omega-3 enriched egg produced using certified organic proprietary feed, giving the eggs superior nutrition. The certified organic feed is milled exclusively for The Country Hen at the farm in Hubbardston.

Keep reading: