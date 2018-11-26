JOH Welcomes Kevin Denz To Upstate New York Office

JOH (Johnson O’Hare) welcomes Kevin Denz as an account executive in the Upstate New York office. Denz joins the company with more than 30 years in the food industry, most recently working with Advantage Sales & Marketing.

He has worked on various client accounts, including Daisy, Fage, Hood, Ocean Spray, Reckitt Benckiser, Smucker’s and Unilever. Denz has worked with many customers in the Upstate market, including Olean, Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans. He also worked with DeRose/Haveron Food Brokers.

“Kevin has had an extensive career in the food business,” said Brian Gasuik, EVP, Upstate NY office. “He is a familiar face to many of us at JOH. It will be great working with him and adding to our talented organization as we continue to grow.”

Denz can be reached at kdenz@johare.com.

The company was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr. and has become one of the strongest brokers in the U.S. It has established presence in the Northeast with offices in the Midwest and broker partners throughout the country. It has 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the U.S. and currently has more than 500 employees and represents clients across all categories.

