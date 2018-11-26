NYACS Concerned Over 2019 One-Party Rule In Albany

New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) has shown concern over New York’s November election where Democrats captured a 39-24 majority in the state Senate, meaning the Senate, Assembly and Governor’s Mansion will all be controlled by the same party starting in January 2019.

The last time there was single-party rule in Albany, in 2009-2010, they passed $3 billion in new business taxes, expanded the Bottle Bill to bottled water and imposed astronomical retail tobacco license fees that NYACS and other retail groups had to go to court to block.

“Since 2011, Republicans managed to narrowly control the Senate agenda, at times only by aligning with a group of breakaway Democrats,” noted NYACS President Jim Calvin. “That majority provided a firewall against excessive tobacco restrictions, motor fuel regulations, labor rules, plastic bag bans and other legislation negatively impacting convenience stores. That’s gone now. We will, of course, seek to work with the new Senate leadership. But strap in, it’s likely to be a bumpy ride.”

In other NYACS news, Alison Ritchie has joined the staff as full-time director of membership and events.

She has extensive experience in association management, including trade show and conference planning, member recruitment and retention, board and committee staff support, training programs and database management.

Ritchie was director of member services and event planning and later director of program operations for the New York State Dispute Resolution Association. Prior to that position, she served as membership services specialist for New York State Psychological Association and as an account manager for Association Development Group. More recently, she was member services manager with Audubon International, which provides environmental management education and certification to golf courses and other outdoor facilities nationwide.

