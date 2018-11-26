Redskins And Safeway Announce Exclusive Grocery Partnership

The Washington Redskins will partner with Safeway, naming the grocery retailer the Official Supermarket of the Washington Redskins and the Redskins’ exclusive grocery partner.

Activations of the partnership include public events, player appearances, charitable programs, in-store promotions and onsite fan experiences. Stores in the Washington, D.C., area will also develop Redskins “Hailgating” sections where fans will be able to pick up game-day items, food, beverages and Redskins merchandise.

“Safeway’s strong presence in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area makes them an ideal partner for the Redskins,” said Brian Lafemina, president of business operations and COO for the Redskins. “We’re excited to collaborate with Safeway to provide a one-stop shop where our fans can gear up for game days.”

The store will become the presenting sponsor of the RedZone Lot, FedExField’s tailgating lot that opens to fans one hour prior to all surrounding lots. Throughout the season, the store and the Redskins will show appreciation for dedicated fans by featuring FedExField’s best “Hailgaters” via social media, Redskins.com and in-game video features.

“Safeway is proud to join the Washington Redskins in this win-win partnership,” said Tom Lofland, president, Safeway Eastern division. “Our customers are passionate about football and tailgating, and we are passionate about pleasing our fans. It makes sense for Safeway to join the Redskins in presenting this fun, food-filled fan experience. We look forward to this exciting new alliance and delighting fans for many years to come.”

The Washington Redskins are headquartered at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia, and owned by Daniel Snyder. Founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves in Massachusetts, the team changed its name to the Redskins in 1933 and relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1937.

Safeway and its Eastern division are part of Albertsons Cos. The Eastern Division operates 114 stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Delaware. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated, based in New York City.

