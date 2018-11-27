New York-Based Little Bird Kitchen Earns 2019 Scovie Award

Long Island, New York-based Little Bird Kitchen, a small company that bases every item it makes around candied jalapenos, has earned seven 2019 Scovie Awards from the Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show, including four first-place spots.

Candied jalapenos are a unique ingredient that allows the flavor profiles of other ingredients to come through, says Little Bird. The sweetness, bitterness and saltiness of the company’s White, Dark or Milk Chocolate Fire Bites is recognized before the heat comes at the end.

Little Bird’s 2019 Scovie winners are:

First Place

Hot and Sweet Nuts in Snacks—Nuts

Fire Syrup Packets in Marketing & Advertising—Product Packaging (and Grand Prize)

White Chocolate Fire Bites in Sweet Heat—Unique

Fire Walker Trail Mix Sweet Heat—Unique

Second Place

Dark Chocolate Fire Bites in Sweet Heat—Candy/ Cakes/Pastries/Cookies

Fire Syrup in Sweet Heat—Sweet Sauces

Third Place

Fire Syrup in Beverages—Hot & Spicy—Non-Alcoholic

When Little Bird co-founder Sara Meyer, a former TV sound technician and mother of twins, figured out how to make her husband and co-founder, Corey Meyer’s, favorite—chocolate covered orange peels—she began candying everything in the kitchen, including leftover jalapeños, she says—even after Corey said, “you’re nuts.” After bringing them to work and having co-workers request to purchase them, Sara said, “I think we have a business.”

The brand’s current line of products includes dark, white and milk chocolate Fire Bites, Fire Syrup, Fire Powder, Hot and Sweet Nuts and Fire Walker Trail Mix.

