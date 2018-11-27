Redneck Riviera Whiskey Now Available In All Illinois Jewel-Oscos

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s 750-ml bottles of Redneck Riviera Whiskey now are available in all Jewel-Osco locations throughout Illinois. Additionally, select stores also will carry the Redneck Riviera ‘Git Down Kit,’ a value-added pack that includes a 750-ml bottle of Redneck Riviera Whiskey and two bags of Redneck Riviera Beef Jerky, available in time for the holiday season.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich.

To help support the rollout with Jewel-Osco, John Rich will be signing bottles on Dec. 15 at the following Jewel-Osco locations:

Chicago: 102 West Division Street (from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Naperville: 1227 Naper Boulevard (from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Robert Manfredonia, VP of national accounts for Eastside Distilling, said, “We are extremely excited to be working with the preeminent grocer in the state of Illinois. Redneck Riviera Whiskey is currently available in other Albertsons regional stores and our full rollout by their Jewel-Osco subsidiary in Illinois is a testament to the success we have had with Albertsons elsewhere. As we quickly expand distribution, the Illinois market is an important part of the brand development.”

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a small batch whiskey with “vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle finish,” says the company. It was developed by the distilling team at Eastside, headed up by Mel Heim and Travis Schoney.

Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed across much of the U.S.

Keep reading: