Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate National Day Of Giving

Weis Markets, based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, is joining with customers to support local nonprofits today, the National Day of Giving.

All customers are invited to donate to a local nonprofit, chosen by employees at each store location, by adding $1, $3 or $5 when they check out at registers or by rounding up their grocery bill. Each location will add a $500 check to the customer contributions.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and believe in giving back, particularly during the holidays when charitable demand significantly increases. Our CEO, Jonathan Weis, and his family have been long committed to the communities where we operate,” said Ron Bonacci, VP of advertising and marketing. “We’re delighted to partner with our customers to provide this support, and we’re proud of the many associates who support and volunteer for charitable organizations in their communities.”

The local organizations chosen by store locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations. In addition to the local store donations, the company is distributing larger donations, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, to several nonprofit partners throughout the company’s footprint.

Founded in 1912, Weis is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 203 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.

