Atlantic Capes Fisheries Names Samuel Martin COO

Atlantic Capes Fisheries Inc. has named Samuel Martin, current VP of vessel operations, COO for the company. As COO, Martin will have direct oversight of the operations of the vertically integrated company. He will report directly to CEO Jeff Bolton.

“Sam has played an integral role in coordinating the company’s operational structure. I am confident that with his diverse background and experience he’ll continue to raise the bar,” said Bolton.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named COO. It’s a company that I truly believe in, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to work along with CEO Jeff Bolton and the senior management team. The company’s founder, Daniel Cohen, has been a great mentor to me and has impressed upon me the importance of team building and employee growth, resulting in a strong operational structure that is a reliable vehicle for future expansion,” says Martin.

Martin, 51, who joined the Atlantic Capes Fisheries in 2008, has progressed from the management of vessels into the oversight of multiple companywide operations. He began his career as a fourth-generation fisherman hailing from the commercial fishing family that owned and operated Martin Fish Co. in Ocean City, Maryland, until its purchase by Atlantic Capes Fisheries in 2011. Born on Maryland’s Eastern shore, Martin grew up on the family’s clamming, fishing and scalloping vessels, eventually managing the family’s wholesale-retail seafood market. After gaining 20 years’ experience on the water, he turned his attention to land-based seafood operations.

Atlantic Capes Fisheries operates more than 25 vessels in the scallop, clam, finfish and oyster aquaculture industry. Those operations work in concert with three processing plants and four shore-side, offloading facilities.

Keep reading: