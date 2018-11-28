Campbell Soup And Third Point Reach Agreement

Campbell Soup Co. and Third Point have reached an agreement with respect to the election of directors at Campbell’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, among other matters. Under the terms of the agreement, following its meeting on Nov. 29, the company will increase the size of its board from 12 to 14 members and add two new, independent directors from Third Point’s proposed slate: Sarah Hofstetter, president of Comscore, and Kurt Schmidt, former director and CEO of Blue Buffalo Co.

In connection with this settlement, Third Point has agreed to a 12-month standstill and certain support commitments.

The two parties also have agreed that Third Point will provide input into the company’s ongoing CEO search process. The final decision regarding the permanent CEO will be made by the board of directors, including Hofstetter and Schmidt. Underscoring the open channels of communication between the parties, the company has invited Third Point to present its views at two meetings of the board and two meetings with Campbell’s CEO within the next 12 months.

Third Point has agreed to immediately withdraw its slate of director nominees and support the company’s slate of directors at the upcoming meeting. Third Point also will dismiss its litigation against Campbell and withdraw books and records request.

Additionally, Campbell and Third Point have agreed that the company will add a third director by the meeting of the board to be held in May 2019 and will consult with Third Point regarding the appointment of this additional director.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Third Point that is in the best interests of Campbell shareholders, and we look forward to welcoming both Sarah and Kurt to our board of directors,” said Keith McLoughlin, interim president and CEO of Campbell. “We will continue to maintain an active and productive dialogue with all of our shareholders, including Third Point, as we execute our strategic plan and build a stronger and more focused company that creates long-term value for shareholders.”

“Third Point looks forward to working collaboratively with Campbell to improve value for all shareholders at this important time for the company,” said Daniel S. Loeb, CEO of Third Point. “We are confident that Campbell will find a world-class CEO who is given the necessary support to execute on the strategy to strengthen the company and that Sarah and Kurt will provide valuable perspectives to the Campbell board.”

The complete agreement between Campbell and Third Point will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Third Point LLC is an alternative investment firm managing $17B in assets for public institutions, private entities and qualified individual clients. The firm was founded in 1995 by Daniel S. Loeb, who serves as CEO and oversees its investment activity.

Keep reading: