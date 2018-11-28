New Dove Chocolate Bars Inspired By Latest Trends

Dove Chocolate, owned by Mars Wrigley Confectionery headquartered in McLean, Virginia, has a new line of Dove Chocolate Bars in flavor combinations inspired by the latest culinary trends.



In addition to classic dark chocolate and milk chocolate varieties, the new chocolate bars include:

Bourbon Vanilla Dark Chocolate, featuring bourbon vanilla swirled throughout dark chocolate.

Salted Caramel Blonde Chocolate, a blend of white and milk chocolate with caramel and sea salt.

Raspberry Rosé Dark Chocolate, featuring a pink layer with raspberry and rosé over dark chocolate.

Almond Brittle Milk Chocolate, with toffee and almond pieces in milk chocolate.

“Our chocolate-loving consumers are always looking to up the ante with their treats,” said Leslie Philipsen, brand director, Dove Chocolate. “We challenged ourselves to bring creative, culinary-inspired flavors like salted caramel and bourbon vanilla and pair them with our signature silky smooth chocolate. We want this new Dove taste experience to give our fans a whole new reason to fall in love with chocolate.”

Dove Chocolate Bars will be in the candy aisle nationwide at local food, mass and drug stores beginning in December. They will be available for an SRP starting at $1.99 for a 3.3-oz. bar.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery makes Dove Chocolate with cacao beans that are roasted and ground in a process rooted in European tradition, adding chocolate liquor and 100 percent pure cocoa butter.

Keep reading: