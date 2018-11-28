Sheetz Names New President And First-Ever COO

Sheetz, a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain, is making some big changes to its organizational structure. The company is advancing EVP of Operations Travis Sheetz to the role of president and chief operating officer. He will be the first COO in the 66-year history of the company. Sheetz’s brother, Joe Sheetz, will remain the company’s CEO.

“The role of COO requires great business acumen, while also being in touch with our employees and our customers,” Joe Sheetz said. “Instrumental in driving record store sales while also ensuring a culture of total customer focus, Travis’ leadership will be invaluable in this new role.”

“I am humbled by this new opportunity and the chance to continue our mission and bring innovation to the industry, anchored by the values my uncle, Bob Sheetz, instilled when he founded this company in 1952,” Travis Sheetz said. “It will be an honor to serve our outstanding employees and committed customers in this new role.”

The company also named Adam Sheetz, a third-generation member of the Sheetz family, as its new VP of operations.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz Inc. operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

