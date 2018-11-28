VideoMining Debuts New C-Store Space Optimization Product

State College, Pennsylvania-based VideoMining Corp., a developer of in-store behavior analytics, has a new product, the C-Store Space Productivity Optimization Tool (SPOT). The goal of this data-driven, interactive tool is to provide an in-depth understanding of the impact of store layout on the performance of the various categories in c-stores, enabling CPG brands to collaborate with retail partners to develop fact-based strategies and tactics for assigning space to brands and categories.

SPOT uses various metrics to develop what VideoMining says is a holistic view of effective space allocation within the store, including category profitability per foot of space, category exposure and traffic response rate. In addition, the tool includes analysis on year-over-year sales trends and adjacencies to understand how macro factors affect space productivity. The combination of these metrics quantifies not only the performance of categories within the space but also the inherent value of certain spaces in the store.

“SPOT provides an exciting new way for all stakeholders to understand the role of various categories in the c-store channel,” said Rajeev Sharma, founder and CEO of VideoMining. “Quantifying the true impact of store layouts and adjacencies enables fact-based decisions for improving category and total store performance.”

Innovations such as front-end queue fixtures or complete store redesigns can free up extra space to carry more products in the aisles. Using SPOT, CPGs manufacturers and retailers will have data that shows which categories would perform best in these new spaces, allowing for a more productive store that best uses its available real estate.

SPOT is the latest innovation powered by big data from VideoMining’s c-Store ShopperImpact (CSI) MegaStudy, a channel-tracking program now in its 10th year. The CSI MegaStudy utilizes a representative nationwide panel of c-stores to track more than 100 million c-store shopping trips each year.

