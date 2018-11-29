San Antonio’s ArchPoint Group Acquires Watusee Foods

San Antonio, Texas-based ArchPoint Group, a global products and professional services company, has acquired Watusee Foods, which produces clean-label, limited-ingredient snack foods.

According to ArchPoint, this acquisition aligns with its new business strategy of investing in “in small brands with great opportunity and bringing them to market with strong cross-functional expertise in sourcing, sales, warehousing, branding and marketing.”

Watusee was founded by Jimmy Edgerton and Greg Katz in 2013. The company’s product line includes an organic, gluten-free breadcrumb alternative called Chickpea Crumbs; and crispy and popped snacks called Chickpeatos and Popped Chickpeatos. These products are available in select regional and mass retailers and online through Amazon.

“Applying ArchPoint’s capabilities in brand development, marketing, sourcing, sales and supply chain to Watusee’s mission and innovation creates the kinds of synergies required to grow Watusee brands and generate value for customers, investors and employees,” says ArchPoint CEO Jesse Edelman. “We are excited to be involved in one of the fastest growing categories, healthy snacks.”

The ArchPoint and Watusee teams say their goal is to expand distribution with the current product selection, bring new products to market and build the brand with new positioning and a strong, omni-channel marketing approach.

“We took our time looking for the right strategic partner, and ArchPoint was the clear favorite,” said Edgerton. “We sought a partner with deep consumer packaged goods experience and capabilities who was also passionate about our social and health mission. We got all that with ArchPoint.”

ArchPoint’s products are distributed nationally and regionally in mass, grocery and e-commerce channels. ArchPoint’s subsidiaries ArchPoint Sales and ArchPoint Consulting work with a variety of large and mid-size clients to execute their sales strategies, incubate their brands and develop and execute their business strategies.

