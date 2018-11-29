Dairy Farmers Of Wisconsin Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has named Suzanne Fanning SVP and chief marketing officer for Wisconsin Cheese.

Since joining the organization two years ago, Fanning has played a key role in the start of a marketing transformation for Wisconsin’s 175-year-old cheese industry, says Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin’s $45 billion dairy industry is vital to the state and to our Dairy Farmers, and we are fortunate to have Suzanne’s talent, energy and leadership at the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin,” says CEO Chad Vincent. “She is developing a high-performance team to bring Wisconsin Cheese and Wisconsin Dairy to new heights.”

In 2018, Fanning’s team led communications for the company’s brand identity, built the Cheeselandia ambassador program and made headlines for the Guinness World Records achievement of the World’s Largest Cheeseboard. Earlier this month, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin team launched a national commercial, executed under Fanning’s leadership. In addition, consumers soon will see a new Proudly Wisconsin Cheese logo on retail packaging.

“Her team’s innovative strategy has driven impressive results—increasing social media engagement by over 4,000 percent and achieving over $30 million in national publicity coverage for Wisconsin cheese with features in the New York Times, Bon Appétit and Food & Wine, as well as on The Today Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers,” says Diary Farmers of Wisconsin.

In her new role, Fanning will continue to focus on marketing communications, which includes branding, digital, advertising, public relations and consumer events, and also will add consumer confidence, farmer outreach and channel/retail marketing to her responsibilities.

Fanning continues to speak around the country to help professionals and students learn how to drive results with small budgets and creative ideas. She has been a guest lecturer at Ohio State University and the University of Wisconsin. She has been a speaker for The Business Marketing Association, PRSSA, WSPRA, Social Media Week Chicago, Social Media Week NY, Pivot NY, BlogHer, Forrester and the National Agri-Marketing Association.

She has served on the boards of Social Media Week, iBlog, I-Com and the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association and served as president of the Word of Mouth Marketing Association.

Keep reading: