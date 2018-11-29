The Kraft Heinz Co. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Primal Nutrition LLC, maker of Primal Kitchen branded products, for approximately $200 million.

Founded by Mark Sisson and Morgan Buehler, Primal Kitchen is a better-for-you brand primarily focused on condiments, sauces and dressings including mayonnaise, salad dressings and avocado oil, with growing product lines in healthy snacks and other categories. The brand holds leading positions in both e-commerce and natural channels, and is expected to generate approximately $50 million in net sales this year.

Primal Kitchen will join Kraft Heinz under Springboard, which is Kraft Heinz’s platform created to partner with founders and brands that it believes will disrupt the food industry. The combination of Primal Kitchen and Springboard will help to realize Mark Sisson’s vision to “change the way the world eats,” the company says.

Primal Kitchen will leverage Kraft Heinz’s assets and infrastructure, while still operating as an autonomous company. It will continue to be led by its current leadership team, and its headquarters will remain in Oxnard, California.

“The proposed partnership with Primal Kitchen is consistent with Kraft Heinz’s vision to be the best food company, growing a better world. The Primal Kitchen team has built an amazing portfolio of the world’s best-tasting, health-enhancing, real-food pantry staples,” said Paulo Basilio, U.S. zone president for Kraft Heinz. “Primal Kitchen is an authentic, premium and growing brand that fits perfectly with our core condiments and sauces categories, and we are excited to partner with the company’s strong existing team to drive growth across multiple categories going forward.”

“My mission has always been to change the way the world eats. With that goal in mind, Primal Kitchen launched in 2015 to offer health-conscious consumers the best possible choices in condiments, sauces, dressings and healthy snacks,” said Sisson. “While our growth to date has exceeded all industry standards and expectations, our partnership with an industry leader like Kraft Heinz now offers an unrivaled opportunity to reach millions more of the consumers who have been seeking products like ours for years. Based on the significant time I’ve spent with the Kraft Heinz team, we share a common vision regarding the future of food and the importance of consumer choices. I look forward to working with them to grow this amazing brand.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in early 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

