Tyson Teams Up With The Los Angeles Chargers To Fight Hunger

The Los Angeles Chargers, Lift Up America and Tyson Foods Inc. teamed up on Nov. 27 to tackle one of Los Angeles’ most pressing issues—feeding the hungry—at StubHub Center in Carson. Los Angeles Charger players, Charger Girls and football players from Carson High, Segerstrom High and Paramount High School teams are volunteered to distribute a truckload of protein donated by Tyson to partner agencies served by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Speakers at a news conference launching the food distribution event included LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and NFL Network analyst; Dave Hannah, founder and chairman, Lift Up America; and Michael Flood, president and CEO, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“The Los Angeles Chargers are dedicated to building healthy communities for our region’s youth,” said Heather Birdsall, director of community partnerships “We are proud to partner with Lift Up America, Tyson Foods and The LA Regional Food Bank to ensure that families in our community have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

For more than a decade, Lift Up America has partnered with corporations, professional and college sports teams and nonprofit organizations to serve people in need.

“We are fortunate to work with The Los Angeles Chargers and Tyson Foods again this year to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank” said Eric Hannah, president of Lift Up America. “Through these programs to fight hunger, we encourage youth, such as the high school football team members volunteering for the food distribution, to help those in need in their communities and become ambassadors of compassion,”

“We’re proud to help great partners like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Lift Up America, who work on the front lines every day to end hunger,” said Matt Pakula, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at Tyson Foods. “Too many Californians and Americans are food insecure, and although the problem is complex, the answer starts with getting involved and creating awareness.”

“This donation of protein, a key food group for a healthy diet, is very important to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and to the clients we serve,” said Michael Flood, the food bank’s president and CEO. “Protein can be an expensive food item to purchase and is often difficult for families to access.”

