Chef Robert Irvine To Emcee FMI Midwinter Fundraiser

Chef and culinary personality Robert Irvine will take the stage to emcee the “Stir It Up!” fundraising event at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference on Jan. 27 in Miami, Florida. The event will support the FMI Foundation and its growing family meals movement.

“Chef Irvine may be best known for his Food Network shows, Dinner Impossible, Restaurant Impossible, and Worst Cooks in America,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI and president of the FMI Foundation. “This makes him the perfect celebrity to host the most significant culinary event that demonstrates how family meals are possible. Moreover, Chef Irvine is about to become one of the most visible celebrity advocates of family meals when he launches his new book this coming January called “Family Table.” We are absolutely thrilled that he will join us at Stir It Up! and in the family meals movement.”

“This event and its cause—encouraging more family meals—could not be more important to me,” Irvine commented. “This is exactly why I’ve published a new book. Family Table is my urgent call for families to refocus on what’s most important, which is family, and in my experience, a strong family connection starts in the kitchen.”

The Stir It Up! event showcases companies’ culinary skills in a competition to dish up the best family meal in the following categories: easiest, tastiest, healthiest, most affordable and best culinary adventure. Last year, five hundred FMI Midwinter attendees participated in the competition by serving as judges, voting on their favorite family meals. Entries encompassed more than 20 dishes and sides for participants to taste and select their favorites. The event garnered $1.1 million to support the role of food retailing through research and education in the areas of food safety, nutrition and health—most notably supporting National Family Meals Month.

