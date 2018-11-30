Fabri-Kal Launches New Customer-Centered Website

Fabri-Kal, a provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions, has launched a new website that it says provides a “better digital experience with simple, responsive navigation.”

The new Fabri-Kal.com features a user-friendly, intuitive design that enables customers to find packaging solutions based on product needs and applications. Customers can find the packaging they need in less time, with fewer clicks, the company says.

“We have been passionately driven to meet our customers’ needs since 1950. Our new website is simple, logical and easy to use. It demonstrates our continued commitment to remain at the forefront of innovation and provide our customers with the best experience possible,” said Chuck Garlock, VP of sales and marketing for Fabri-Kal.

Fabri-Kal.com features several recent product and technology innovations. This includes Fabri-Kal’s new Greenware Plant Fiber Containers made from wheat straw grown within a 20-mile radius of its Idaho manufacturing facility. The site also provides information regarding Fabri-Kal’s custom decoration technologies and services; he company’s new shrink body label capabilities enable full-color graphics to maximize brand exposure.

Fabri-Kal says its commitment to responsible packaging is highlighted throughout the new site.

“We’re reducing our environmental impact with innovative packaging made from renewable, plant-based resources and post-consumer recycled materials. Our products are 100 percent made in the U.S.A. in a responsible manner. We are excited to share more about how our company is making a difference on this new digital platform,” said Garlock.

Fabri-Kal’s customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. The company specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in five manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities throughout the U.S.

