The Fresh Market Names Himebauch SVP And Chief HR Officer

The Fresh Market has appointed Chris Himebauch SVP and chief HR officer.

Himebauch brings HR expertise from retail environments. He served most recently as chief HR officer at Jacksonville, Florida-based Stein Mart Inc. and previously as senior director of field resources at Winn-Dixie Stores. Inc.

“The Fresh Market is known for having best-in-class specialty food, sold in a friendly, engaging shopping environment,” says Larry Appel, Fresh Market CEO. “Bringing Chris onboard ensures that we’ll continue to offer unparalleled guest service in our stores by continuing to grow our extraordinary team members.”

Himebauch will serve as a key member of The Fresh Market senior leadership team, and oversee corporate HR, field HR, talent acquisition, benefits and training teams.

“I love working in the retail industry and am especially excited about joining The Fresh Market,” said Himebauch. “I am very optimistic about the company, our team members and making The Fresh Market not only a great place to shop, but also a great place to work.”

The Fresh Market, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S.

