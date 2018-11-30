Hy-Vee Holiday Fundraiser To Support Children With Cancer

Hy-Vee Inc. and the Pinky Swear Foundation are partnering on a new round-up campaign this holiday season. As part of the in-store event, taking place at participating Hy-Vee Stores from Dec. 1-16, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to Pinky Swear Foundation.

The main goal of the campaign is to collectively raise funds to support Pinky Swear’s mission of helping children with cancer and their families with emotional and financial support.

“We are thrilled for this partnership opportunity,” says Erica Campbell, Pinky Swear Foundation executive director. “This is a prime example of individuals making small gifts that collectively add up to make a big impact. The need is so great, especially this time of year, and these donations, regardless of the size, are helping us say yes to more families with kids battling cancer around the country. We are so thankful for our continued partnership with Hy-Vee.”

“We have partnered with Pinky Swear Foundation for several years because we believe in their mission to help children with cancer,” said Tina Potthoff, VP of communications for Hy-Vee. “By partnering with our customers to support this worthy cause, we hope to raise thousands of dollars so we can help families focus on what’s most important—taking care of their child who is ill—versus worrying about everyday expenses.”

Through the organization’s Envelope Program, Pinky Swear pays a family’s mortgage or rent payment, utility and grocery bills, and offers the opportunity for quality family time outside of a hospital setting through unique experiences.

Hy-Vee has been supporting Pinky Swear Foundation and its mission through various events and initiatives throughout the country since 2015.

