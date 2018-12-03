Aldi Celebrates More Than 400 Product Awards In 2018

Aldi is celebrating what it says is an unmatched year of product awards and recognitions. The discount retailer earned more than 400 product awards this year, and one in five Aldi-exclusive products now is award-winning.

Aldi earned the top spot for value for the eighth year in a row in a Market Force Information survey and received the Good Housekeeping Seal for more than 70 products across its liveGfree and Never Any! brands. Additionally, several publications highlighted Aldi-exclusive brands in their 2018 editorial awards, including SELF, Real Simple and Taste of Home magazine.

“We’re proud to offer our customers award-winning products that not only taste great, but are easy on the wallet,” said Kate Kirkpatrick, director of communications for Aldi U.S. “We rigorously test thousands of items and only pick those that meet our quality and taste standards. Our hard work and dedication has paid off, as we’ve earned over 400 product awards in 2018 alone. We’re honored that so many organizations recognize our commitment to provide high-quality food at affordable prices.”

Awards earned by Aldi brands this year include:

Good Housekeeping Seal

More than 50 liveGfree products and more than 20 Never Any! products received the Good Housekeeping Seal. Products backed by the seal include everyday snacks, baking essentials, breads and fresh meats.

“The seal is a symbol of quality assurance and consumer protection and is considered the gold standard in helping to guide shoppers,” says Aldi.

Best New Product Award

Thirteen Aldi-exclusive products won the Best New Product Award, determined by BrandSpark’s 2018 consumer survey and real user feedback from Shopper Army. Thousands of consumers are surveyed on their favorite new products across several categories every year. Aldi’s winning products span seven different categories, including frozen fruit, iced tea, nut bar, protein bar, protein powder and snack bar.

Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval

Seventy-five Aldi-exclusive products won the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. This organization recognizes outstanding child and baby products that have been tested and voted on by real parents and families for nutrition, taste, convenience and value. Winning Aldi products include Friendly Farms Original Coconut milk, Little Journey Organic Carrot, Broccoli, Zucchini Puree Pouch, Fit & Active Vitality Cereal in Vanilla Almond or Red Berries, and Simply Nature Organic Wildflower Honey.

Cheers to Aldi wine wins

More than 14 Aldi-exclusive wines were given a rating of 90 points or higher by wine experts in 2018. Aldi wine offerings have tripled in the last 10 years.

