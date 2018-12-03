Dietz & Watson Expands Antibiotic-Free ‘Originals’ Line With New Snacks

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Dietz & Watson, a producer of no-antibiotics-ever and organic franks and sausages, deli meats and rBST-free cheeses, is introducing organic snacking items. The raw materials are sourced from farms where animals are treated with dignity and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate without the routine use of antibiotics, says Dietz & Watson.

Among the new offerings is Originals Organic Beef Jerky, available in 2.5-oz. resalable pouches in four flavors: Chipotle, Pepper, Teriyaki and Classic Beef Jerky.

Also new to Dietz & Watson are three varieties of 2.2-oz. pouched olives imported from Italy. They are available in four varieties: Seasoned, Green and Citrus. It also includes 12-oz. Roasted Red and Yellow Peppers, Tri-color Sweety Peppers, Sweety Pepper Drops and mixed packs of Piquillo Peppers with Artichoke Quarters, Artichoke Halves and Eggplant.

The line also features Italian specialty chubs including a Truffle Salami, Sopressata, Pepper Salami, Chorizo, Genoa Salami and an Herb de Provence Salami. Also, 4-oz. packs of meat and cheese medallions and mini paninos that include peperoni, genoa salami or prosciutto wrapped over mozzarella cheese are available.

To compete with other snack options on the market, Dietz & Watson, which will be celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2019, says it is “focusing on the use of familiar whole food ingredients, a wide assortment of offerings, innovative flavors and dynamic packaging that improves consumer interest and convenience.”

The company has been producing low fat and low-salt better-for-you products since the ‘80s, but its Originals line was introduced two years ago as a nod to simpler times and the natural foods that were around when Gottlieb Dietz founded Dietz & Watson in 1939.

“One of the main reasons for our success over the past 75 years has been our ability to not only react to consumer demands but to anticipate them, so we worked hard on perfecting the Originals product line for years,” said Louis Eni, president and CEO of Dietz & Watson and grandson of Gottlieb Dietz. “There is still a lot of ongoing research into antibiotic use in livestock and its effect on resistant bacteria in humans, but regardless of where the science takes us, there is no question that consumers are interested in antibiotic-free and organic products.”

Dietz & Watson’s products include all-natural seasonings and spices and are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG.



