Dollar Tree Signs Two New Central Jersey Leases

As Dollar Tree‘s exclusive real estate representative statewide, R.J. Brunelli & Co. recently brokered two leases for sites in central New Jersey.

Dollar Tree opened in November in a 9,000-s.f. endcap unit at The Marketplace located at Route 34 and Disbrow Road in Matawan. The company also served as the exclusive leasing broker for the owners of the 55,000-s.f. property, which was one of New Jersey’s first off-price centers and houses Tuesday Morning, Dress Barn, Carter’s and Harmon’s.

Additionally, Dollar Tree expects to open in March 2019 in a 13,717-s.f. inline space at Tano Mall located at Amboy and Pierson Avenues in Edison. Dollar Tree will occupy a space that previously housed a Rite Aid drugstore at the 115,000-s.f. center.

All of the Dollar Tree leases were brokered by Danielle Brunelli, president and principal of the Old Bridge, New Jersey-based brokerage.

R.J. Brunelli serves as the exclusive broker for 37 existing retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 2 million square feet and six properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Sally Beauty Supply, TCC Verizon Wireless, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, and Turning Point.

