Royal Farms Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Holiday-Themed Promotions

Royal Farms, a fast-casual, convenience and gas station chain based in Baltimore, Maryland, is running a holiday-themed promotional period through Dec. 31. The company’s chicken boxes, coffee cups and employee uniforms are designed to incorporate the holiday spirit.

The chain’s boxes for its chicken meals resemble a present, its coffee cups display a chicken snowman, and employees are sporting an “ugly sweater” themed holiday sweatshirt. Special deals for customers include coffee at $1 and an 8-piece chicken family meal for $8. Eggnog is available at all stores in half gallon, quart and pint sizes. Customers also can purchase stocking stuffers in the form of five car washes for $50 at participating car wash locations.

Customers who pay with RoFo Pay automatically will be entered to win prizes ranging from free coffee to $500 in Royal Farms gift cards for fuel. The more the customers use their RoFo Pay, the more they get to play since every use is an entry. No purchase is necessary. The contest ends Dec. 24 with prizes awarded the first week of January, and the contest is open to legal residents of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia who are 18 or older at time of entry.

“The Holidays are a season to give back and Royal Farms employees, both store and corporate, decided to act together to give back to their surrounding community,” says Royal Farms. “Inspired by the joy of giving, together they adopted 100 children from the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Employees purchased gifts of new clothing and toys to help make the Holiday season a special one.”

In conjunction with the holiday coffee cup design launch, the company also will be testing the acceptance of a more environmentally friendly, double-walled paper coffee cup. The new style of cup will meet the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Certified Sourcing standards, which require that the fiber is sourced responsibly and from non-controversial sources. The double-walled design creates an insulated air pocket, so the contents stay hot, but holding the cup remains comfortable. Importantly, the lid is resealable, which is a customer preference.

Royal Farms operates approximately 200 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



Keep reading: