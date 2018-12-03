Runamok Maple, located in Northern Vermont, produces organic, barrel-aged, smoked and infused maple syrups. The company’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged, Cinnamon-and-Vanilla Infused and Sugarmaker’s Cut varieties of maple syrup are now available at Fresh Market locations.

Runamok says it prides itself on offering consumers a certified, organic line of maple syrup that features the purest, natural ingredients and a one-of-a-kind flavor. The company is located along the western slopes of Mount Mansfield, spanning 1,100 acres in Cambridge and 250 acres in Fairfield. Crews tap 81,000 trees to make Runamok’s maple syrup.



Tracked vehicles go into the woods and place those 81,000 taps by hand on trees every season using hand tools the same way as sugarmakers have for hundreds of years. Proper preparation in the woods ensures the sap flows into the sugarhouse efficiently and in large volume, says Runamok.