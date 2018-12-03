Stavis Seafoods Secures Winning Proposal For Massport Waterfront Site

Boston, Massachusetts’ Stavis Seafoods, a vertically integrated importer and manufacturer of fresh and frozen seafood, revealed in late November that its proposal for developing Parcel 5 in Massport’s Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park has been accepted by the Port Authority.

Stavis teamed with developer Pilot Development Partners to seek the award for the Fid Kennedy Avenue parcel after the initial developer missed a construction deadline, and the land was put out for rebid by Massport. Pilot Development plans to construct buildings consisting of 140,000 s.f. of space with the seafood company as a primary tenant. The complex will focus on seafood processing and could include trucking and shipping uses.

“Pilot Development has proven to be the ideal partner for our Parcel 5 proposal and plans,” said Chuck Marble, Stavis CEO. “We are incredibly enthusiastic about this proposal and thankful for Massport’s clear commitment to keeping the seafood industry in Boston. This new facility will allow us to consolidate all our operations into one building, creating efficiencies and enhancing our customer service capabilities. We look forward to working with Massport and Pilot on this project and eventually moving into our new home.”

Pilot Development Partners, which has a number of projects in the waterfront area, is a real estate consulting and management firm that provides advice, management and an array of skills regarding building, land, investment and ownership opportunities. Pilot’s clients include investors, industrial/research and development companies, retailers, apartment owners and nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1929, Stavis Seafoods is a multinational fishing company and manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world. Stavis has a direct connection to fishermen harvesting seafood on the boat, providing true vertical integration and a traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. Stavis’ brands include Bos’n, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride, Ocean Delight and ChillFresh.

