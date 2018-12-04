Fresco y Más Opening First Store With Caribbean Flair Dec. 5

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, will unveil the newest Fresco y Más store in Lauderhill, Florida, on Dec. 5, growing the Hispanic format to 26 locations.

The new Lauderhill store, located at 1531 NW 40th Avenue, will be the first Fresco y Más to place a strong emphasis on products targeted to Caribbean customers, in addition to the traditional Hispanic offerings for which Fresco y Más is known. Customers will find expanded fresh seafood; specialty meat cuts, including goat and oxtail; islander produce such as jackfruit and root vegetables; a wide selection of Caribbean seasonings, spices, snacks and beverages; and a hot food section offering popular Caribbean foods.

“Listening to our customers, communities and associates plays a critical role in the evolution of our Fresco y Más banner,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers. “Our newest store in Lauderhill is a direct reflection of our customers’ feedback and incorporates the unique needs of this wonderful community.

“We recognized a great need in the Lauderhill community for a grocery store that provides more than the traditional Hispanic offerings. Our newest Fresco y Más store is handcrafted with a wide selection of products tailored specifically to the Caribbean customer as a unique offering for our Lauderhill community. We are excited to give our customers a shopping experience they can count on by providing exceptional service and authentic products with the highest quality and lowest prices.”

Other features shoppers can expect to find throughout the new Fresco y Más store include:

Custom façade signage, yellow color palate and bilingual store signage.

An all-new café with expanded seating area serving Caribbean and Hispanic breakfast items, such as croquettes, Jamaican patties, pastries, drinks, and hot and cold sandwiches.

An updated “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily specials, including jerk chicken, goat stew and Caribbean rice, all made fresh from scratch.

Expanded seafood offerings and an added assortment of crab and whole fish.

A bakery department offering an expanded selection of Hispanic, Caribbean and locally made baked goods, including flan, custom tres leches cakes and more, all made fresh daily.

An “International” aisle featuring more than 1,200 international and Caribbean products organized by country of origin.

All-new Wall of Value section featuring weekly specials on items customers purchase most.

A Dollar Zone with more than 1,000 everyday essentials for $1, from grocery and cleaning to health and beauty.

The store will host a grand opening on Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. for the Lauderhill community. Hucker and the mayor of Lauderhill, Ken Thurston, will attend. The first 500 customers to arrive at the grand opening event will receive a free mystery gift card valued between $5-$500. In celebration of the new SE Grocers rewards loyalty program, the first 500 customers also will receive a Fuel Rewards code to redeem and save 25 cents on their next fill-up at participating Shell branded stations.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the new Lauderhill Fresco y Más store will present a $2,000 donation to Dare to Care Ministries to aid the nonprofit’s work of providing nearly 12,000 families a year with free food and basic necessities. The new store also will host a community engagement program in partnership with Lauderhill schools Paul Turner Elementary, Castle Hill Elementary and Royal Palm Elementary, from Dec. 5-Dec. 31. The winning school will be awarded a $2,000 donation; all customers are encouraged to participate at checkout.

The new Lauderhill Fresco y Más is open 7 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week.

