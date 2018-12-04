‘Experiential’ GNC Store In PA Will Serve Up Smoothies, Snacks, Meals

GNC Holdings’ new store in South Hills Village Shopping Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will incorporate some new offerings that will allow consumers to customize their wellness regimen, the Pittsburgh-based retailer said Dec. 4.

Joe Gorman, EVP of operations, said, “We are focused on providing a personalized approach to wellness, and now GNC consumers have the opportunity to experience this firsthand and connect with us in a truly customized way.”

As part of the store’s goal to be a one-stop shop for all of its customers’ health and wellness needs, the store will offer:

• GNC Smoothie Lab: Healthy drinks, grab-and-go snacks and other prepared meals made with high-quality ingredients and top GNC products will be offered at the Lab.

• Body Composition Analysis: The InBody Body Composition Analyzer will provide customers with insights on their health and offer solutions to fit their lifestyle.

• Registered Dietitian Consultations: The in-house dietitian will be available to provide free consultations for shoppers to help develop a customized plan tailored to their specific health goals.

“This store gives us an opportunity to learn from our consumers and get a better understanding of their engagement with specific concepts,” said Ken Martindale, chairman and CEO. “We hope to leverage these insights to inform our retail strategy in other locations.”

GNC Holdings sells a broad assortment of nutritional supplements, including private-label products as well as national brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,500 locations (the company closed 200 stores in earlier this year). Approximately 6,400 of the retail locations are in the United States—including approximately 2,200 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations—and franchises operate in approximately 50 countries.

