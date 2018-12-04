H-Mart To Open Flagship Store At Los Angeles’ Koreatown Plaza

The Plaza Market grocery store at Koreatown Plaza—a tri-level indoor shopping mall located at 928 S. Western Avenue in Los Angeles—will be sold to H-Mart, which plans to convert the location into a flagship H-Mart grocery store.

The Plaza Market’s last day of business will be Jan. 31, 2019, and H-Mart will open on Feb. 1, 2019.

H-Mart, an Asian-American supermarket chain, has been in business for more than 36 years. It operates more than 70 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The new Koreatown Plaza location will serve as H-Mart’s second market in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles and will expand H-Mart’s store count in California to 13.

“I look forward to welcoming H-Mart to Koreatown Plaza,” said Joong-Nam Yang, CEO of Koreatown Plaza. “H-Mart’s reputation for offering high-quality produce, meat and seafood is unsurpassed, and its broad appeal to those outside the Asian-American community will complement Koreatown Plaza’s position as the preeminent shopping and dining destination in Koreatown.”

Koreatown Plaza opened in 1988 as the first large-scale indoor shopping center in Koreatown, with more than 138,000 s.f. of retail space, and is home to 72 retail shops and 12 food court restaurants, including Hanmi Bank, Bosco Bakery & Café, and Korean cosmetics brand Aritaum.

