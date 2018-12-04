Hy-Vee Partners With Suppliers To Fight Illegal Fishing

As part of its Due Diligence plans to improve traceability and social responsibility within its seafood supply chains, Hy-Vee Inc. recently partnered with two of its seafood suppliers and FishWise, a nonprofit sustainable seafood consultancy, to trace products from the fishing vessel to the supermarket.

Hy-Vee and the companies within its supply chains say they worked together to demonstrate that best practices were in place for specific seafood products they carry. This collaborative effort is the latest example of how Hy-Vee participates in industry and NGO-led initiatives to address illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

One of the suppliers involved in this endeavor, Orca Bay Foods LLC., sells a variety of seafood products to Hy-Vee including mahi-mahi. Hy-Vee, Orca Bay and FishWise worked together to take an in-depth look at a mahi-mahi product to ensure that both its harvest and journey to Hy-Vee’s shelves were in compliance with Hy-Vee’s Seafood Procurement Policy.

“Both Hy-Vee and Orca Bay recognize that collecting information about where a product comes from is an important part of verifying that a product is legal and sustainable,” says Hy-Vee. “Another crucial step is ensuring that the companies selling the product are implementing robust company policies to mitigate risks of illegal seafood entering their supply chains.”

Orca Bay works toward this goal by preferentially sourcing mahi-mahi from a fishery improvement project (FIP) and supporting the FIP in reaching its goals for improved sustainability and traceability. By collaborating with Hy-Vee and FishWise on this effort, Orca Bay took the extra step toward continuous improvement of its company’s sustainability policies.

“We’re incredibly pleased with Orca Bay’s collaboration on this project and efforts to strengthen the legal fishing practices for this mahi-mahi product,” said Nate Stewart, Hy-Vee’s EVP of perishables. “Hy-Vee is dedicated to being a leader in sustainability, and we hope to set an example with this effort that other companies will follow.”

“It’s exciting to see a Midwest-based store like Hy-Vee make the effort to take a deep look into the origin of their seafood products,” said Traci Linder, senior project manager at FishWise. “This sends a message to the seafood industry that companies of any size, from the vessel owner to the retailer, can identify areas for improvement and work with business partners to achieve their goals. Proactive and collaborative efforts like these have benefits that cascade beyond Hy-Vee and its customers, ultimately helping to improve the health of our oceans.”

