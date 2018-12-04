Kroger, Walgreens Expand Joint Pilot With ‘Kroger Express’ And Meal Kits

The Kroger Co. and Walgreens are building on the exploratory pilot the companies announced in October, combining Kroger’s expertise in food and grocery with Walgreens’ expertise in pharmacy, health and beauty.

As announced in October, the participating pilot stores are offering a one-stop shopping experience where customers can access products from both brands and order groceries on kroger.com for pickup at Walgreens. Kroger Express marks an expansion of the original offering.

Kroger Express coming to Walgreens

Kroger Express—a curated assortment of 2,300 products, selected using customer data and insights provided by Kroger subsidiary 84.51°—soon will be offered at the 13 Walgreens test stores in Northern Kentucky, near Kroger’s Cincinnati headquarters. The Kroger Express selection will include Home Chef meal kits, national products and Kroger’s Our Brands products, including its natural and organic brand Simple Truth, along with dairy, meat, produce, frozen and meal solutions.

“We are redefining the customer experience in a variety of ways through Restock Kroger, including innovative partnerships like our test-and-learn pilot with Walgreens. We are excited to enter the next phase of the pilot,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “The Kroger Express concept creates easy access to our most popular Our Brands products through a fill-in grocery shopping experience for Walgreens customers, and our Home Chef Express meal kits provide customers with an on-demand solution for tonight’s dinner.”

The first concept is operational in Florence, Kentucky. The remaining 12 pilot stores will be operational early next year.

“We’re pleased to continue working together to explore new concepts that expand product selection to provide a better shopping experience and greater value for our customers,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations.

Home Chef Express meal kits now available at 65 Chicago Walgreens stores

Kroger also is launching Home Chef Express meal kits in 65 Walgreens locations in the Chicago area.

The new offering increases the reach of Home Chef’s Express products, already available at certain Kroger Family of Stores, including select Mariano’s stores in the Chicago area. During the pilot, Walgreens will offer three Home Chef Express meal kit options, with recipes rotating bi-weekly. Other recipes are available for delivery through homechef.com, where shoppers can find additional weekly variety.

Each meal serves two and starts at $8.50 per serving. Information about participating locations is available at homechef.com/grocery.

“Customers have responded favorably to the retail meal kits at our Mariano’s stores in the market and other Kroger Family of Stores located in different cities. The Walgreens expansion provides more Chicagoans convenient access to a quick, simple meal,” added Clark.

“Making Home Chef Express meals available at Walgreens is another way Home Chef is making meal time easy,” said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef CEO and founder. “The Express recipes, which cook in 15 minutes, are meals anyone can cook and everyone will love.”

Keep reading: