Kroger grocery distribution centers in Fountain and Aurora employing 747 people will shift to a new operator, which will offer jobs to all workers, the new owner said Thursday.

Advantage Logistics USA West, owned by wholesale grocery giant Supervalu, notified the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it will close the distribution centers by mid-February.

But Windigo Logistics “is expected to begin operations at the same facility on or soon after Feb. 3,” the notice said.

Windigo has offered jobs to “many current Advantage Logistics (Supervalu subsidiary) employees who, assuming they accept, will continue working at the facility,” according to the notice.

Windigo intends “to hire all employees” at both centers, said company owner Greg Heying. He said Kroger, which owns the centers, approached him this year about forming a company to take over operation of the centers.

He reached a deal with Kroger a week before Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods, a major distributor to Whole Foods, agreed to buy SuperValu for $2.9 billion…

