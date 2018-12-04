New Walmart Service Lets Customers Order Online, Pay In Cash

In a new move to provide more options for customers to shop the items they need, Walmart store associates now can order items for customers from Walmart.com via an app on their handheld touchscreen devices.

This service combines the power of technology and Walmart associates to bring Walmart’s online merchandise to its physical stores, while allowing customers to pay using all acceptable payment methods—including cash—in one transaction.

Through the retailer’s Dotcom Store service, customers will have the option to order items sold and shipped by Walmart online and ship directly to them or to their nearest Walmart store. They can pay for the items in stores via cash, check, credit/debit or Walmart Pay. This new service is available today in nearly all 4,700 Walmart stores and will be available year-round.

“The Dotcom Store offers customers even more assortment options than what’s on our physical shelves—whether that be different sizes, colors or varieties,” said Tom Ward, SVP of digital and central operations, Walmart U.S. “As busy families come to our stores to prepare for the holidays, they can feel confident that our associates will get them everything they need and quickly—whether it’s an item they can find on our store shelves, or online.”

To use the service, customers locate a Walmart associate when they can’t find an item in store, such as the right size, color, or an item that is out of stock or unavailable in stores. The Walmart associate will look up items sold and shipped by Walmart online on a handheld device and place the order on behalf of the customer, with the option of shipping directly to the customer’s home, or to the store for pickup. The customer will receive either a printed ticket or email/text with a barcode that allows them to pay at any register in-store. The shipment process begins after the customer pays for the item at the register and the transaction is complete.

Currently, the Dotcom Store app includes all products that are sold and shipped by Walmart. The retailer plans to add marketplace items on Walmart.com to the app in the near future.

