90+ Cellars Releases ‘Ski Vermont’ Wine To Fund Scholarship

90+ Cellars, a New England wine brand, kicked off ski season in mid-November with 90+ Cellars Ski Vermont Cabernet Sauvignon, a limited-release wine created in partnership with Ski Vermont, a nonprofit organization and the ambassador of the No. 1 state in the East for skiing and snowboarding. One dollar from the sale of every bottle will be donated to Ski Vermont and used to fund a new scholarship program for Vermont students.

“Ski Vermont and its 20 alpine and 30 cross country area members have long been committed to delivering the top ski experience in the East,” said Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont. “We are thrilled to collaborate with 90+ Cellars, a New England-based company that shares our appreciation for all that makes this corner of the country so special. This partnership allows us to directly invest in the employees and leaders of the future, so they can continue to deliver the topnotch experience that visitors to Vermont’s world-class resorts have come to expect.”

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from California is full-bodied and textured with hints of vanilla, dark chocolate, blackberry and warm oak spices, says 90+ Cellars. The label, featuring artwork from one of Ski Vermont’s official posters is intended to “capture the spirit of the slopes and Vermont’s mountain landscape.”

90+ Cellars Ski Vermont wine has an SRP of $14.99 and will be available at select retailers across Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut this winter. The wine also will be available online at the company’s website.

Keep reading: