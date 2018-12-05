Cra-Z-Art Donating $10K In Toys To Children’s Charities For The Holidays

Randolph, New Jersey-based Cra-Z-Art, a manufacturer of toy, activity, art and school supply products, has teamed up with a number of charitable organizations, including Toys for Tots, The Toy Foundation and Filling in the Blanks, to donate toys to children in need during the holiday season.

Cra-Z-Art will donate approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise this season, including Shimmer ’n Sparkle craft and activity sets, art kits, Magtastix magnetic construction kits and Nickelodeon-branded slime kits. The items will go to children in the New York City, Philadelphia and Boston areas.

Toy for Tots is a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve that collects and distributes toys to children whose families cannot afford to purchase such items for the holidays. The Toy Foundation provides joy and comfort to children in need through the experience of toys and play. Filling in the Blanks fights childhood hunger by providing children in need with meals on the weekend.

“Cra-Z-Art is very proud to have partnered with great organizations like Toys for Tots, The Toy Foundation and Filling in the Blanks to help kids in need and make this holiday season a little brighter. We’re extremely happy to be in a position to help out,” said Chairman Lawrence Rosen. “Hopefully, our donation of toys and art supplies will spread good cheer among these children who are less fortunate.”

The donations are scheduled to be delivered over the next couple of weeks.

Cra-Z-Art offers original, creative and trendy activity, toy, art and school-supply products. The management team has more than 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing and marketing stationery and activities products.

