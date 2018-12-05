Giant Food To Invest $175 Million In Expansion And Store Enhancement

Giant Food is planning a $175 million capital investment for expansion and improvement over the next two years. The investment will include one new store and 24 store remodels. These efforts are in addition to the recently announced $21 million investment the company is making in a new Giant in Olney, Maryland, set to open in the spring of 2019.

“As the region’s leading grocer, this announcement is part of our long-term commitment to deliver a consistently exceptional experience for our shoppers,” said Gordon Reid, president. “We look forward to updating and enhancing our existing stores and constructing both new and replacement locations to give our shoppers a fresh and imaginative selection, unique in-store experiences and superior customer service.”

The new store will be located in Fairfax Circle, Virginia. Earlier this year, Giant opened two new stores in Herndon and Alexandria, Virginia, which the company says allowed additional space for updated amenities and greater product selection.

In addition, Giant will remodel 24 store locations to feature new amenities such as enhanced perishable, produce, beer, wine and spirits offerings, full-service florists, expanded natural and organic departments, hot Asian food bars, fresh-squeezed juice bars, enhanced check-out zones, full-service pharmacies and more.

As a result of the new projects, Giant anticipates the creation of approximately 500 new full- and part-time jobs in the communities it serves.

Also part of Giant’s commitment to the communities it serves, the grocer regularly supports local and national charitable organizations and local families through various annual in-store programs such as the A+ School Rewards Program, the Pediatric Cancer Research Program, ‘Get Out and Play’ health and fitness clinics and the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle.

Through in-store pharmacy and nutrition programs, Giant works to educate and assist shoppers in making healthy and smart choices every day. Giant also has launched the Guiding Stars nutrition rating system in all stores.

Based in Landover, Maryland, Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets and 154 full-service pharmacies in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C. The company employs approximately 20,000 associates.

