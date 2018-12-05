iFresh’s New Long Island Supermarket Soon To Open To The Public

iFresh, a New York-based Asian-American grocer, reported Dec. 3 that it was making progress on its Glen Cove, Long Island, supermarket.

On Nov. 29, the Glen Cove store received its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy, which allows the supermarket to open to the public during the interim period before it receives a final Certificate of Occupancy. iFresh plans to open the store to customers before the end of the calendar year.

iFresh offers specialty Asian foods, snacks, beverages and household items. The Glen Cove store will provide fresh produce daily and also offer home delivery through iFresh’s e-commerce platform.

Long Deng, chairman and CEO of Long Island City-based iFresh Inc., said, “We see great opportunities in Long Island’s Nassau County, given its large and growing Asian population. Among other new features, customers at this location will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of fresh ingredients, including live seafood that can be prepared onsite in our food court at competitive prices. As an example, we expect that our customers will be able to enjoy a cooked lobster for only $10-$15, as compared to a typical restaurant that might charge between three to five times as much for the same dish.

“In addition to these cost benefits, our guests will enjoy the experience of personally selecting ingredients and having them cooked fresh onsite,” Deng said. “As iFresh evolves, we will continue to innovate and offer new options to cater to our loyal customer base.”

iFresh also plans to open locations in North Miami, Florida, and Milford, Connecticut, in 2019. Prior to these openings, iFresh operates nine supermarkets on the Eastern Seaboard.

