RaceTrac Opens Its 500th Store In Hapeville, Georgia

RaceTrac opened its 500th store on Dec. 5 at 1180 Virginia Avenue in Hapeville, Georgia. In celebration, RaceTrac offered free medium fountain drinks to the first 500 guests at the new store. The 500th guest also received a $500 RaceTrac gift card.

“We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone,” said Billy Milam, president of RaceTrac. “In 2018, we’ve continued on a tremendous growth trajectory with 54 new stores opening by the end of the year. This achievement is a testament to the strength of our brand and passion to provide an exceptional store experience and guest service.”

RaceTrac will drive this momentum into 2019 as it breaks ground in a new market. The company announced earlier this year its intent to open at least 50 stores in the Nashville area by 2023.

“These convenience stores will continue to offer guests everything they need to refuel and recharge, including a wide variety of food and beverage options, free Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor seating and the new freshly ground, freshly brewed ‘Crazy Good Coffee’ experience,” the company says.

In addition to opening its 500th store, RaceTrac this year is in the process of transitioning to completely franchise-operated RaceWay stores; opened its first Expanded Diesel Offering store; was named on the Top Workplaces list in four of the regions it operates; raised $730,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and hired more than 6,500 new team members.

The company will open three additional stores this week in Lafayette, Louisiana; Fellsmere, Florida; and Brunswick, Georgia.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

Keep reading: